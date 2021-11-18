Dave Grohl has written a song called F**k You Coachella and no-one knows why

Foo Fighters have shared the Dave Grohl-directed video for Love Dies Young, the fifth single from their tenth album, Medicine At Midnight. And you can watch that below, if you fancy a chuckle.

But the Foo Fighters’ question that’s been bugging us this week isn’t ‘Which song from Medicine At Midnight will be released as single five?’ but rather, what’s the story with this new Dave Grohl tune, listed with his publishers as F**k You Coachella?

The title, as flagged up by the good people at Foo Fighters’ resource FooArchive, is one of six new Grohl-penned songs, recently added to his publishing catalogue. The other five titles - Setting The Scene, Build Up, Moment, Cruising and Living, correspond with titles from Grohl’s recent memoir The Storyteller, which likely means they'll be included in the audiobook, but title six, who knows?

As an astute and savvy businessman, it seems fairly unlikely that Grohl is itching to pick a fight with California’s most high profile live music event, even if he decides at some future point that he wants to expand his own popular Cal Fest event. Besides, Grohl has fond memories of the Indio, California festival, as a killer set at the 2002 event re-bonded Foo Fighters when fractured relationships within the group seemed likely to spell the end.

So what gives? Perhaps, and we’re taking a punt here, the track is earmarked for inclusion on the soundtrack to Studio 666, a forthcoming horror comedy featuring all six Foo Fighters, which was announced last week. A synopsis readsL “Legendary rock band Foo Fighters move into an Encino mansion steeped in grisly rock and roll history to record their much anticipated tenth album. Once in the house, Dave Grohl finds himself grappling with supernatural forces that threaten both the completion of the album and the lives of the band.”

OK, it’s not an obvious fit, but we’re struggling here, so cut us some slack.



More news as and when we get it, naturally.