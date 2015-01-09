Dark Tranquillity to focus on album no.11

Dark Tranquillity will focus their attention on the follow-up to 2013’s Construct after their current tour, they’ve confirmed.

The band are on the road across North and South America and have already begun writing new material. But frontman Mikael Stanne says they need time away from their touring commitments to fully develop their ideas.

He tells Horns Up Rocks: “Once we’re done and we head back, we’ll start working on a new album. We have a few festivals but mainly it’s about writing. So I really look forward to that.

“You need to clear your mind and get away from the whole madness of being on tour to focus on writing. But we started – and we’ve a lot of ideas and a lot of things working, so I think we’re going to hit the ground running when we get home.”

Construct was launched in May 2013 and was their first release since 2010’s We Are The Void.