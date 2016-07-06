Dark Tranquillity eye November album release

Dark Tranquillity frontman Mikael Stanne says the band are “deep” into recording the follow-up to 2013’s Construct.

He reveals they’d planned to start recording in January this year, but needed more time to finesse the tracks – but reports that the process is now in full swing.

Stanne tells Kaaos TV: “Now we’re kind of in deep into recording. So finally it happened. But for a while there, I just couldn’t see it. Like, ‘It’s not even close.’

“This is going to be our 11th album and it has to feel fresh, it has to feel different. How do you find the inspiration? It’s tough but we got started, and eventually, it’s, like, ‘Holy shit! We’re on to something here.’ It started feeling really good, and now it feels awesome.

“Some of the songs are incredible. I’ve recorded vocals for five songs already. We have tons more. And I can’t wait to finish it. It’s going to be so much fun. There’s basically just keyboards and guitar solos and vocals left. So it’s going to be a couple of more weeks. It’s going to come out in November. That’s the plan.”

Guitarist Martin Henriksson ended his 26-year career with the band in April – a move Stanne says was “a big blow.” They’ve brought in Jens Floren as a temporary replacement – but Stanne insists it’s too early to say for sure whether he’ll join them full-time.

He adds: “He’s an old friend. I’ve known him for 10 years or so – and he’s a super-great guy. He’s gonna fill in for this summer and then we’ll see what happens. He’s kind of temporary in the band right now.

“We’re kind of scared of commitment right now. It’s also a lot of fun taking friends out on tour. I’ve known Jens for such a long time, but we’ve never travelled anywhere together. Now we can travel the world. So it’s actually awesome.”

Dark Tranquillity are currently on tour across Europe and will then head to North America for an extensive run of dates towards the latter half of the year.

Tour Dates

Friday, July 8, 2016 at 7:00PM Resurrection Festival Viveiro, Spain Saturday, July 9, 2016 at 7:00PM Burning Ruins Metal Fest Terni, Italy Sunday, July 10, 2016 at 7:00PM Out & Loud Festival Geiselwind, Germany Friday, July 15, 2016 at 7:00PM Gefle Metal Festival Gavle, Sweden Saturday, July 23, 2016 at 7:00PM River-side festival Esslingen, Germany Thursday, August 11, 2016 at 7:00PM Brutal Assault Festival Josefov, Czech Republic Friday, August 12, 2016 at 7:00PM Leyendas del rock Vilena, Spain Saturday, September 3, 2016 at 7:00PM Turock Open Air Essen, Germany Friday, November 4, 2016 at 7:00PM The Gramercy Theatre New York, United States Saturday, November 5, 2016 at 7:00PM Palladium Upstairs Worcester, United States Sunday, November 6, 2016 at 7:00PM Trocadero Theater Philadelphia, United States Monday, November 7, 2016 at 7:00PM The Filmore Silver Spring, United States Tuesday, November 8, 2016 at 4:30PM Upstate Concert Hall Clifton Park, United States Wednesday, November 9, 2016 at 7:00PM Foufonues Electriques Montreal, Canada Thursday, November 10, 2016 at 7:00PM Le Cercle Quebec, Canada Friday, November 11, 2016 at 7:00PM Mavericks Ottawa, Canada Saturday, November 12, 2016 at 7:00PM The Opera House Toronto, Canada Sunday, November 13, 2016 at 7:00PM Token Lounge Westland, United States Monday, November 14, 2016 at 8:00PM The Altar Bar Pittsburgh, United States Tuesday, November 15, 2016 at 6:30PM The Agora Theatre & Ballroom Cleveland, United States Wednesday, November 16, 2016 at 7:00PM Park Street Saloon Columbus, United States Saturday, November 19, 2016 at 8:00PM Triple Rock Social Club Minneapolis, United States Sunday, November 20, 2016 at 7:00PM Fubar Saint Louis, United States Tuesday, November 22, 2016 at 8:00PM Bluebird Theater Denver, United States Friday, November 25, 2016 at 7:00PM Rickshaw Theatre North Vancouver, Canada Saturday, November 26, 2016 at 7:30PM El Corazon Seattle, United States Sunday, November 27, 2016 at 5:30PM Hawthorne Theatre Portland, United States Monday, November 28, 2016 at 7:00PM PBJ's Reno, United States Tuesday, November 29, 2016 at 7:00PM Slim’s San Francisco, United States Wednesday, November 30, 2016 at 7:00PM City National Grove Anaheim, United States Thursday, December 1, 2016 at 7:30PM Brick By Brick San Diego, United States Friday, December 2, 2016 at 7:00PM LVCS Las Vegas, United States Saturday, December 3, 2016 at 6:00PM Club Red Mesa, United States Monday, December 5, 2016 at 7:00PM Trees Dallas, United States Tuesday, December 6, 2016 at 7:00PM Cine El Rey Mcallen, United States Wednesday, December 7, 2016 at 7:30PM Scout Bar Houston, United States

Dark Tranquillity to focus on album no.11