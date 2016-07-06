Dark Tranquillity eye November album release

Dark Tranquillity frontman Mikael Stanne says the band are “deep” into recording the follow-up to 2013’s Construct.
He reveals they’d planned to start recording in January this year, but needed more time to finesse the tracks – but reports that the process is now in full swing.
Stanne tells Kaaos TV: “Now we’re kind of in deep into recording. So finally it happened. But for a while there, I just couldn’t see it. Like, ‘It’s not even close.’
“This is going to be our 11th album and it has to feel fresh, it has to feel different. How do you find the inspiration? It’s tough but we got started, and eventually, it’s, like, ‘Holy shit! We’re on to something here.’ It started feeling really good, and now it feels awesome.
“Some of the songs are incredible. I’ve recorded vocals for five songs already. We have tons more. And I can’t wait to finish it. It’s going to be so much fun. There’s basically just keyboards and guitar solos and vocals left. So it’s going to be a couple of more weeks. It’s going to come out in November. That’s the plan.”
Guitarist Martin Henriksson ended his 26-year career with the band in April – a move Stanne says was “a big blow.” They’ve brought in Jens Floren as a temporary replacement – but Stanne insists it’s too early to say for sure whether he’ll join them full-time.
He adds: “He’s an old friend. I’ve known him for 10 years or so – and he’s a super-great guy. He’s gonna fill in for this summer and then we’ll see what happens. He’s kind of temporary in the band right now.
“We’re kind of scared of commitment right now. It’s also a lot of fun taking friends out on tour. I’ve known Jens for such a long time, but we’ve never travelled anywhere together. Now we can travel the world. So it’s actually awesome.”
Dark Tranquillity are currently on tour across Europe and will then head to North America for an extensive run of dates towards the latter half of the year.
Tour Dates
|Friday, July 8, 2016 at 7:00PM
|Resurrection Festival
|Viveiro, Spain
|Saturday, July 9, 2016 at 7:00PM
|Burning Ruins Metal Fest
|Terni, Italy
|Sunday, July 10, 2016 at 7:00PM
|Out & Loud Festival
|Geiselwind, Germany
|Friday, July 15, 2016 at 7:00PM
|Gefle Metal Festival
|Gavle, Sweden
|Saturday, July 23, 2016 at 7:00PM
|River-side festival
|Esslingen, Germany
|Thursday, August 11, 2016 at 7:00PM
|Brutal Assault Festival
|Josefov, Czech Republic
|Friday, August 12, 2016 at 7:00PM
|Leyendas del rock
|Vilena, Spain
|Saturday, September 3, 2016 at 7:00PM
|Turock Open Air
|Essen, Germany
|Friday, November 4, 2016 at 7:00PM
|The Gramercy Theatre
|New York, United States
|Saturday, November 5, 2016 at 7:00PM
|Palladium Upstairs
|Worcester, United States
|Sunday, November 6, 2016 at 7:00PM
|Trocadero Theater
|Philadelphia, United States
|Monday, November 7, 2016 at 7:00PM
|The Filmore
|Silver Spring, United States
|Tuesday, November 8, 2016 at 4:30PM
|Upstate Concert Hall
|Clifton Park, United States
|Wednesday, November 9, 2016 at 7:00PM
|Foufonues Electriques
|Montreal, Canada
|Thursday, November 10, 2016 at 7:00PM
|Le Cercle
|Quebec, Canada
|Friday, November 11, 2016 at 7:00PM
|Mavericks
|Ottawa, Canada
|Saturday, November 12, 2016 at 7:00PM
|The Opera House
|Toronto, Canada
|Sunday, November 13, 2016 at 7:00PM
|Token Lounge
|Westland, United States
|Monday, November 14, 2016 at 8:00PM
|The Altar Bar
|Pittsburgh, United States
|Tuesday, November 15, 2016 at 6:30PM
|The Agora Theatre & Ballroom
|Cleveland, United States
|Wednesday, November 16, 2016 at 7:00PM
|Park Street Saloon
|Columbus, United States
|Saturday, November 19, 2016 at 8:00PM
|Triple Rock Social Club
|Minneapolis, United States
|Sunday, November 20, 2016 at 7:00PM
|Fubar
|Saint Louis, United States
|Tuesday, November 22, 2016 at 8:00PM
|Bluebird Theater
|Denver, United States
|Friday, November 25, 2016 at 7:00PM
|Rickshaw Theatre
|North Vancouver, Canada
|Saturday, November 26, 2016 at 7:30PM
|El Corazon
|Seattle, United States
|Sunday, November 27, 2016 at 5:30PM
|Hawthorne Theatre
|Portland, United States
|Monday, November 28, 2016 at 7:00PM
|PBJ's
|Reno, United States
|Tuesday, November 29, 2016 at 7:00PM
|Slim’s
|San Francisco, United States
|Wednesday, November 30, 2016 at 7:00PM
|City National Grove
|Anaheim, United States
|Thursday, December 1, 2016 at 7:30PM
|Brick By Brick
|San Diego, United States
|Friday, December 2, 2016 at 7:00PM
|LVCS
|Las Vegas, United States
|Saturday, December 3, 2016 at 6:00PM
|Club Red
|Mesa, United States
|Monday, December 5, 2016 at 7:00PM
|Trees
|Dallas, United States
|Tuesday, December 6, 2016 at 7:00PM
|Cine El Rey
|Mcallen, United States
|Wednesday, December 7, 2016 at 7:30PM
|Scout Bar
|Houston, United States