Dark Tranquillity eye November album release

By Metal Hammer  

Dark Tranquillity frontman Mikael Stanne says they’re “deep” into recording the follow-up to 2013’s Construct

Dark Tranquillity's Mikael Stanne
Dark Tranquillity frontman Mikael Stanne says the band are “deep” into recording the follow-up to 2013’s Construct.

He reveals they’d planned to start recording in January this year, but needed more time to finesse the tracks – but reports that the process is now in full swing.

Stanne tells Kaaos TV: “Now we’re kind of in deep into recording. So finally it happened. But for a while there, I just couldn’t see it. Like, ‘It’s not even close.’

“This is going to be our 11th album and it has to feel fresh, it has to feel different. How do you find the inspiration? It’s tough but we got started, and eventually, it’s, like, ‘Holy shit! We’re on to something here.’ It started feeling really good, and now it feels awesome.

“Some of the songs are incredible. I’ve recorded vocals for five songs already. We have tons more. And I can’t wait to finish it. It’s going to be so much fun. There’s basically just keyboards and guitar solos and vocals left. So it’s going to be a couple of more weeks. It’s going to come out in November. That’s the plan.”

Guitarist Martin Henriksson ended his 26-year career with the band in April – a move Stanne says was “a big blow.” They’ve brought in Jens Floren as a temporary replacement – but Stanne insists it’s too early to say for sure whether he’ll join them full-time.

He adds: “He’s an old friend. I’ve known him for 10 years or so – and he’s a super-great guy. He’s gonna fill in for this summer and then we’ll see what happens. He’s kind of temporary in the band right now.

“We’re kind of scared of commitment right now. It’s also a lot of fun taking friends out on tour. I’ve known Jens for such a long time, but we’ve never travelled anywhere together. Now we can travel the world. So it’s actually awesome.”

Dark Tranquillity are currently on tour across Europe and will then head to North America for an extensive run of dates towards the latter half of the year.

Tour Dates

Friday, July 8, 2016 at 7:00PMResurrection FestivalViveiro, Spain
Saturday, July 9, 2016 at 7:00PMBurning Ruins Metal FestTerni, Italy
Sunday, July 10, 2016 at 7:00PMOut & Loud FestivalGeiselwind, Germany
Friday, July 15, 2016 at 7:00PMGefle Metal FestivalGavle, Sweden
Saturday, July 23, 2016 at 7:00PMRiver-side festivalEsslingen, Germany
Thursday, August 11, 2016 at 7:00PMBrutal Assault FestivalJosefov, Czech Republic
Friday, August 12, 2016 at 7:00PMLeyendas del rockVilena, Spain
Saturday, September 3, 2016 at 7:00PMTurock Open AirEssen, Germany
Friday, November 4, 2016 at 7:00PMThe Gramercy TheatreNew York, United States
Saturday, November 5, 2016 at 7:00PMPalladium UpstairsWorcester, United States
Sunday, November 6, 2016 at 7:00PMTrocadero TheaterPhiladelphia, United States
Monday, November 7, 2016 at 7:00PMThe FilmoreSilver Spring, United States
Tuesday, November 8, 2016 at 4:30PMUpstate Concert HallClifton Park, United States
Wednesday, November 9, 2016 at 7:00PMFoufonues ElectriquesMontreal, Canada
Thursday, November 10, 2016 at 7:00PMLe CercleQuebec, Canada
Friday, November 11, 2016 at 7:00PMMavericksOttawa, Canada
Saturday, November 12, 2016 at 7:00PMThe Opera HouseToronto, Canada
Sunday, November 13, 2016 at 7:00PMToken LoungeWestland, United States
Monday, November 14, 2016 at 8:00PMThe Altar BarPittsburgh, United States
Tuesday, November 15, 2016 at 6:30PMThe Agora Theatre & BallroomCleveland, United States
Wednesday, November 16, 2016 at 7:00PMPark Street SaloonColumbus, United States
Saturday, November 19, 2016 at 8:00PMTriple Rock Social ClubMinneapolis, United States
Sunday, November 20, 2016 at 7:00PMFubarSaint Louis, United States
Tuesday, November 22, 2016 at 8:00PMBluebird TheaterDenver, United States
Friday, November 25, 2016 at 7:00PMRickshaw TheatreNorth Vancouver, Canada
Saturday, November 26, 2016 at 7:30PMEl CorazonSeattle, United States
Sunday, November 27, 2016 at 5:30PMHawthorne TheatrePortland, United States
Monday, November 28, 2016 at 7:00PMPBJ'sReno, United States
Tuesday, November 29, 2016 at 7:00PMSlim’sSan Francisco, United States
Wednesday, November 30, 2016 at 7:00PMCity National GroveAnaheim, United States
Thursday, December 1, 2016 at 7:30PMBrick By BrickSan Diego, United States
Friday, December 2, 2016 at 7:00PMLVCSLas Vegas, United States
Saturday, December 3, 2016 at 6:00PMClub RedMesa, United States
Monday, December 5, 2016 at 7:00PMTreesDallas, United States
Tuesday, December 6, 2016 at 7:00PMCine El ReyMcallen, United States
Wednesday, December 7, 2016 at 7:30PMScout BarHouston, United States

