Dark Tranquillity guitarist Martin Henriksson quits

Dark Tranquillity guitarist Martin Henriksson has announced he is leaving the band.

The 41-year-old admits he has “lost the passion for playing music” after playing in the Swedish metal outfit for 26 years.

Henriksson says: “I recently quit the band. I feel I have lost the passion for playing music, and Dark Tranquillity deserves to have members that are 100% committed to the art. Therefore, I decided it’s in everyone’s best interest to step aside and leave the band with the best possible ability to grow and get even stronger.

“I’ve had 26 years filled with wonderful memories and we made a lot of great music together, and for that I’m forever grateful.

“Thanks to all the fans, crew and other people involved that supported Dark Tranquillity through the years.”

Dark Tranquillity are currently working on the follow-up to 2013’s Construct, tentatively due out this year.

Apr 01: New York Gramercy Theatre, NY

May 05: Worcester Palladium, MA

May 06: Philadelphia Trocadero, PA

Nov 09: Montreal Foufounes, QC

Nov 10: Quebec Le Cercle, QC

Nov 11: Ottawa Mavericks, ON

Nov 12: Toronto Opera House, OT

Nov 13: Westland Token Lounge, MI

Nov 14: Pittsburgh Altar Bar, PA

Nov 15: Cleveland Agora Ballroom, OH

Nov 16: Columbus Park Street Saloon, OH

Nov 17: Crest Hill Bada Brew, IL

Nov 18: Milwaukee The Rave, WI

Nov 19: Minneapolis Triple Rock, MN

Nov 20: St Louis Fubar, MO

May 21: Merriam Aftershock, KS

May 22: Denver Bluebird Theater, CO

May 23: Salt Lake City In The Venue, UT

May 25: Vancouver Rickshaw Theater, BC

May 26: Seattle El Corazon, WA

May 28: Reno PB&J’s, NV

May 30: Anaheim City National Grove, CA

Dec 01: San Diego Brick By Brick, CA

Dec 02: Las Vegas LVCS, NV

Dec 03: Tempe Club Red, AZ

Dec 05: Dallas Trees, TX

Dec 06: Mac Allen Cine El Rey, TX

Dec 07: Houston Scout Bar, TX