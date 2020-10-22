Danny Cavanagh Nick Drake tribute album gets vinyl release

Anathema guitarist Danny Cavanagh will release his A Place To Be: A Tribute To Nick Drake album on vinyl through Accelerator Records on December 4.

The surprise news comes less than a month after Anathema stunned fans by announcing an indefinite hiatus. However the news is less a return to the spotlight by Cavanagh, and more a vinyl release for an album he originally released in CD only back in 2004.

A Place To Be: A Tribute To Nick Drake will be released on 180g vinyl on a limited edition run of 400 copies.

Pre-order A Place To Be: A Tribute To Nick Drake.

(Image credit: Daniel Cavanagh)

Danny Cavanagh: A Place To Be: A Tribute To Nick Drake

1. Cello Song

2. One Of These Things First

3. Place To Be

4. Road

5. Rider On The Wheel

6. Black Eyed Dog

7. River Man

8. Clothes Of Sand

9. Fly

10. Northern Sky

11. From The Morning