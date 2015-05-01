Danny Bryant added to Ramblin' Man line-up

Organisers of the TeamRock-sponsored Ramblin’ Man Fair, which takes place in Kent in July, have announced that Randy Bachman will no longer be appearing at the festival. No reason has yet been given for the cancellation. UK blues guitarist Danny Bryant has been added to the bill.

Bryant joins a line-up that already includes Scorpions and Gregg Allman plus Dream Theater and Blue Oyster Cult, while the Prog stage will play host to Marillion, Camel, Ian Anderson, Anathema and many more. Full line-up details are on the Ramblin’ Man website.

Organisers have also announced details on the onsite facilities available to VIP guests and Founders Club members. Both types of ticket-holder will be able to access a specially built two-tier structure offering views of the stage and private bar facilities (see pictures, below).

Tickets holders wishing to upgrade to VIP should contact their ticket seller, while details on Founder Club membership are available from the Ramblin’ Man website. Tickets are on sale now.