Anathema, Haken, Alcest join bill for Ramblin’ Man Fair

Anathema, Haken, Alcest, Knifeworld, Anna Phoebe and Unto Us have been added to the Prog Stage bill for the inaugural Ramblin’ Man Fair.

The event – run by The Rock Collective and sponsored by TeamRock – takes place on the weekend of July 25-26 at Mote Park, Maidstone, Kent.

Headliners Camel and Marillion plus Dream Theater and Blue Oyster Cult will all play exclusive UK sets at the festival. The Prog Stage also features Ian Anderson playing the best of Jethro Tull, Pendragon, Riverside, The Pineapple Thief and Messenger. More acts are to be announced in due course.

The Ramblin’ Man Fair also features Classic Rock and Blues stages, with the Scorpions, Gregg Allman and many others already revealed for the bill. The aim of the festival is to satisfy the Ramblin’ Man and Woman in us all by offering “great music, fine beer, great food and the best of times.” Further offerings include gourmet food, beer festival, spoken-word stage and music cinema plus luxury accommodation and camping.

Tickets are on sale now and every purchase comes complete with six months’ free membership of TeamRock+ which offers access to complete current issues of Prog, Classic Rock and Metal Hammer, along with 30 years’ of archive material. Early Bird general admissions costs £99 (plus £9.99 booking fee) while Early Bird VIP access is £180 (plus £15 booking fee). Membership of the Ramblin’ Man Fair Founders Club is also available, including two years of VIP tickets plus additional exclusive online content, merchandise and more.

Find out more at the Ramblin’ Man Fair website or Facebook page.