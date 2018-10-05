Danko Jones are back with foot-stomping new track We’re Crazy

Danko Jones have released a video for their new single We’re Crazy.
The song will appear on the Canadian trio’s as-yet-untitled new studio album, which vocalist and guitarist Jones, bassist John Calabrese and drummer Rich Knox are currently working on at Vancouver’s Farm Studios.
The video, which was produced and edited by Marcus Lindberg, includes live and backstage footage taken from the Toronto outfit’s recent performances at Germany's Summer Breeze festival, Belgium's Graspop Metal Meeting, Hollywood's Viper Room and more.
Jones says: “The video for our new single We’re Crazy is a glimpse into the wild and crazy world of touring. It’s non-stop, it’s rapid-fire and it's never dull.”
Danko Jones will head out on tour across the UK and Europe throughout November and December.
Find a full list of dates below.
Danko Jones 2018 UK and European tour
Nov 14: Glasgow King Tut’s, UK
Nov 15: Manchester Ruby Lounge, UK
Nov 16: London The Underworld, UK
Nov 17: Eindhoven Helldorado Festival, Netherlands
Nov 18: Alkmaar Victorie, Netherlands
Nov 19: Deventer Burgerweeshuis, Netherlands
Nov 21: Antwerp Zappa, Belgium
Nov 22: Hamburg Markthalle, Germany
Nov 23: Erfurt Stadtgarten, Germany
Nov 24: Vienna Flex, Austria
Nov 26: Stuttgart Longhorn, Germany
Nov 27: Salzburg Rochouse, Austria
Nov 28: Zurich Dynamo, Switzerland
Nov 29: Milan Legend Club, Italy
Nov 30: Rome Orion Club, Italy
Dec 01: Pinarella di Cervia Rockplanet, Italy
Dec 04: Madrid Cool Club, Spain
Dec 05: Zaragoza Las Armas, Spain
Dec 06: Toulouse Connexxion Live, France
Dec 07: Solothurn Kofmel, Switzerland
Dec 08: Lindau Club Vaudeville, Germany
Dec 09: Munster Skaters Palace, Germany
Dec 11: Paris Forum, France
Dec 12: Wiesbaden Schlachthof, Germany
Dec 13: Saarbrucken Garage, Germany
Dec 14: Hannover Faust, Germany
Dec 15: Copenhagen Pumpehuset, Denmark