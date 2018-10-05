Danko Jones are back with foot-stomping new track We’re Crazy

Danko Jones have released a video for their new single We’re Crazy.

The song will appear on the Canadian trio’s as-yet-untitled new studio album, which vocalist and guitarist Jones, bassist John Calabrese and drummer Rich Knox are currently working on at Vancouver’s Farm Studios.

The video, which was produced and edited by Marcus Lindberg, includes live and backstage footage taken from the Toronto outfit’s recent performances at Germany's Summer Breeze festival, Belgium's Graspop Metal Meeting, Hollywood's Viper Room and more.

Jones says: “The video for our new single We’re Crazy is a glimpse into the wild and crazy world of touring. It’s non-stop, it’s rapid-fire and it's never dull.”

Danko Jones will head out on tour across the UK and Europe throughout November and December.

Find a full list of dates below.

Danko Jones 2018 UK and European tour

Nov 14: Glasgow King Tut’s, UK

Nov 15: Manchester Ruby Lounge, UK

Nov 16: London The Underworld, UK

Nov 17: Eindhoven Helldorado Festival, Netherlands

Nov 18: Alkmaar Victorie, Netherlands

Nov 19: Deventer Burgerweeshuis, Netherlands

Nov 21: Antwerp Zappa, Belgium

Nov 22: Hamburg Markthalle, Germany

Nov 23: Erfurt Stadtgarten, Germany

Nov 24: Vienna Flex, Austria

Nov 26: Stuttgart Longhorn, Germany

Nov 27: Salzburg Rochouse, Austria

Nov 28: Zurich Dynamo, Switzerland

Nov 29: Milan Legend Club, Italy

Nov 30: Rome Orion Club, Italy

Dec 01: Pinarella di Cervia Rockplanet, Italy

Dec 04: Madrid Cool Club, Spain

Dec 05: Zaragoza Las Armas, Spain

Dec 06: Toulouse Connexxion Live, France

Dec 07: Solothurn Kofmel, Switzerland

Dec 08: Lindau Club Vaudeville, Germany

Dec 09: Munster Skaters Palace, Germany

Dec 11: Paris Forum, France

Dec 12: Wiesbaden Schlachthof, Germany

Dec 13: Saarbrucken Garage, Germany

Dec 14: Hannover Faust, Germany

Dec 15: Copenhagen Pumpehuset, Denmark