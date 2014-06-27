Trending

Danko back with breakthrough producer

Canadians team up with Eric Ratz for album due next year

Danko Jones have reunited with producer Eric Ratz for their seventh album, due next year.

Ratz oversaw their breakthrough 1999 EP My Love Is Bold, which earned them a Juno nomination – and they were the first band to work with them at his Vespa Studios.

Jones says: “Working with Eric again has been a long time coming. It’s been a great reunion, something we all wanted to do again. It’s been most fortuitous to record some of the best songs we’ve written with him at the helm.”

Ratz adds: “I’ve always felt they were one of the best hard rock bands to come out of Canada. Danko has amazing stage presence that fuels their live shows – our goal is to capture that with this recording.”

Jones appears on Vista Chino and Kyuss man John Garcia’s solo album, playing on 5000 Miles, a song he also wrote. Release details for his outfit’s follow-up to 2012’s Rock And Roll Is Black And Blue will be revealed in due course.