Daniel Cardoso and Kristoffer Rygg's Head Control System album to be reissued

Head Control System's 2006 debut album Murder Nature is to be reissued in remastered and expanded form by Kscope Records on November 17.

The band was the brain child of producer and musician Daniel Cardoso, who would go on to join much-missed proggers Anathema in 2011 and Ulver's Kristoffer Rygg. They recorded the album, which was produced and mixed by Cardoso in both Portugal and Norway between 2005–2006.

"Murder Nature was a pretty bold album, especially if you put it into the context of when it was made, and how," says Cardoso. "Looking back, I’m still surprised that we pulled it off, but I’m glad we did 'cause it pretty much paved the way to my long-lasting career as a musician and producer."

Remastered and expanded to a double-disc edition of Murder Nature, now features a special bonus disc of unreleased instrumental and demo material, along with a cover of Seal’s 1994 hit Kiss From A Rose. The release also includes updated art and layout, and contains a booklet featuring a comprehensive interview delving into the gestation of the whole project.

Murder Nature will be released as a single vinyl album and a double CD.

(Image credit: Kscope)

Head Control System: Murder Nature

1. Baby Blue

2. Skin Flick

3. Masterpiece [Of Art]

4. Blunt Instrumental

5. It Hurts

6. Watergate

7.Seven

8. Kill Me

9. Wonderworld

10. Rapid Eye Movement

11. Falling On Sleep

12. Kiss From a Rose

Disc 2 (CD Only)

1. Baby Blue (Instrumental)

2. Skin Flick (instrumental)

3. Masterpiece [Of Art] (instrumental)

4. Watergate (instrumental)

5. Seven (instrumental)

6. Wonderworld (instrumental)

7. Rapid Eye Movement (instrumental)

8. eM lliK (Kill Me reverse)

9. Baby Blue (Unreleased Demo)

10. Skin Flick (Unreleased Demo)

11. Masterpiece [Of Art] (Unreleased Demo)

