Danfest announce stage times for Danfest 13

This year's Danfest Festival, the 13th iteration of the popular UK prog event, have revealed stage times for this weekend.

Headlined by Also Eden, Hayley Griffiths Band and UK prog metallers HeKz, the event takes place at The Musician venue in Leicester from Friday November 22 to Sunday November 24.

Also on the bill are Trilogy, EBB, Spriggan Mist, Hats Off Gentlemen It's Adequate, Candacraig, Ruby Dawn, Tribe3 and more...

This is the event's final year at The Musician, moving to a bigger premises for next year.

"Next year's Danfest 14 will be held in the bigger venue The International situated in the city centre of Leicester November 28 - 30 2025," reveals organiser Danny Mayo. "Specially priced early bird weekend tickets will be available at this year's festival, with full-priced tickets and day splits on sale early 2025."

You can see the stage times for this year below.

(Image credit: Press)

Friday November 22 (doors 6.30pm)

Candacraig 7.00pm - 7.50pm

Hats Off Gentlemen It's Adequate 8.05pm - 9.05pm

Hayley Griffiths Band 9.30pm - end

Saturday November 23 (doors 12.30pm)

Garden Of Live Flowers 12.55pm - 1.55pm

High Spy 2.20pm - 3.20pm

Spriggan Mist 3.45pm - 5.00pm

Break

EBB 7.50pm - 9.05pm

Also Eden 9.30pm- end

Sunday November 24 (doors 12.30pm)

MonkeyTrial 12.55pm - 1.55pm

Tribe3 2.25pm - 3.30pm

Ruby Dawn 3.50pm - 5.00pm

Break

Trilogy 7.50pm - 9.05pm

HeKz 9.30pm - end

Get tickets.