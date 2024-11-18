Danfest announce stage times for Danfest 13

By
( )
published

Danfest 13 takes place this weekend at The Musician Pub in Leicester

Also Eden
(Image credit: Chris Walkden)

This year's Danfest Festival, the 13th iteration of the popular UK prog event, have revealed stage times for this weekend.

Headlined by Also Eden, Hayley Griffiths Band and UK prog metallers HeKz, the event takes place at The Musician venue in Leicester from Friday November 22 to Sunday November 24.

Also on the bill are Trilogy, EBB, Spriggan Mist, Hats Off Gentlemen It's Adequate, Candacraig, Ruby Dawn, Tribe3 and more...

This is the event's final year at The Musician, moving to a bigger premises for next year.

"Next year's Danfest 14 will be held in the bigger venue The International situated in the city centre of Leicester November 28 - 30 2025," reveals organiser Danny Mayo. "Specially priced early bird weekend tickets will be available at this year's festival, with full-priced tickets and day splits on sale early 2025."

You can see the stage times for this year below.

Danfest

(Image credit: Press)

Friday November 22 (doors 6.30pm)

Candacraig 7.00pm - 7.50pm
Hats Off Gentlemen It's Adequate 8.05pm - 9.05pm
Hayley Griffiths Band 9.30pm - end

Saturday November 23 (doors 12.30pm)

Garden Of Live Flowers 12.55pm - 1.55pm
High Spy 2.20pm - 3.20pm
Spriggan Mist 3.45pm - 5.00pm

Break

EBB 7.50pm - 9.05pm
Also Eden 9.30pm- end

Sunday November 24 (doors 12.30pm)

MonkeyTrial 12.55pm - 1.55pm
Tribe3 2.25pm - 3.30pm
Ruby Dawn 3.50pm - 5.00pm

Break

Trilogy 7.50pm - 9.05pm
HeKz 9.30pm - end

Get tickets.

Jerry Ewing
Jerry Ewing

Writer and broadcaster Jerry Ewing is the Editor of Prog Magazine which he founded for Future Publishing in 2009. He grew up in Sydney and began his writing career in London for Metal Forces magazine in 1989. He has since written for Metal Hammer, Maxim, Vox, Stuff and Bizarre magazines, among others. He created and edited Classic Rock Magazine for Dennis Publishing in 1998 and is the author of a variety of books on both music and sport, including Wonderous Stories; A Journey Through The Landscape Of Progressive Rock.