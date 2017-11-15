Danfest 7 Announces Running Times

Danfest have announced the stage times for Danfest 7 which takes place at the Musician, Leicester the weekend of November 24⁄25, and is headlined by Touchstone and Multi-Story.
The running order is as follows:
Friday November 24 (Doors 18.30)
This Winter Machine - 18.50-20.00
The Amber Heard - 20.20-21.20
Multi-Story - 21.40-23.15
Saturday November 25 (Doors 12.30)
The Last Flight To Pluto - 12.50-13.35
The Room - 14.00-15.15
Tiger Moth Tales - 15.45-17.00
Break
Schnauser - 19.55-21.00
Touchstone - 21.30-23.00
Organiser Dannny Mayo told Prog, “At the festival I’ll be announcing the Danfest8 line up on the weekend with a special early bird weekend ticket.”
Danfest8 will take place on the weekend of Friday November 30th and Saturday December 1st 2018.