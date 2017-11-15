Danfest 7 Announces Running Times

Danfest have announced the stage times for Danfest 7 which takes place at the Musician, Leicester the weekend of November 24⁄ 25 , and is headlined by Touchstone and Multi-Story.

The running order is as follows:

Friday November 24 (Doors 18.30)

This Winter Machine - 18.50-20.00

The Amber Heard - 20.20-21.20

Multi-Story - 21.40-23.15

Saturday November 25 (Doors 12.30)

The Last Flight To Pluto - 12.50-13.35

The Room - 14.00-15.15

Tiger Moth Tales - 15.45-17.00

Break

Schnauser - 19.55-21.00

Touchstone - 21.30-23.00

Organiser Dannny Mayo told Prog, “At the festival I’ll be announcing the Danfest8 line up on the weekend with a special early bird weekend ticket.”

Danfest8 will take place on the weekend of Friday November 30th and Saturday December 1st 2018.