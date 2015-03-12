Dan Reed, Danny Vaughn team up for UK tour

Dan Reed and Danny Vaughn will play 11 UK shows starting later this month.

The 11-date Snake Oil And Harmony tour will see The Dan Reed Network and the Tyketto frontmen perform separate sets then share the stage for some tracks.

Reed last year reported the Network would this year record a follow-up to 1991’s The heat after their 2012 reunion shows sparked a desire to hit the studio.

He said: “I’ve been writing some heavier stuff as solo material, but I’m going to transfer that to the Network. The lyrics are a lot darker and heavier too.”

THE SNAKE OIL AND HARMONY TOUR 2015

Mar 24: Sutton-In-Ashfield Diamond Club

Mar 25: Chester Live Rooms

Mar 26: Liverpool O2 Academy

Mar 27: Bolton The Railway

Mar 28: Sheffield The Corporation

Mar 29: Grimsby Yardbirds Rock Club

Mar 31: London The Underworld

Apr 01: Wolverhampton The Slade Rooms

Apr 02: Newcastle The Cluny

Apr 03: Edinburgh Bannermans

Apr 04: Ballymena The Diamond