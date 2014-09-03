Dan Reed Network aim for studio return

Dan Reed Network will return to the studio in 2015 to make their first album in 24 years, the frontman has revealed.

It follows their live reunion for a hometown show in Portland, Oregon in 2012, which inspired them to hit the road for their first run of shows since splitting in 1993. Their last studio outing was 1991’s The Heat, which followed their self-titled debut in 1987 and second album Slam two years later.

Reed tells Rock N’Load: “We’re having a really great time being back together, and that led us on to the idea of wanting to make a new record.

“I’ve been writing some heavier stuff as solo material, but I’m going to transfer that to the Network. The lyrics are a lot darker and heavier too.”

DRN plan to record next summer with a view to launching their fourth title in the autumn. “We’re definitely excited about getting back in the studio and seeing what a record will sound like 20 years later,” Reed says.

He has solo and trio shows planned across Europe between now and December, while DRN play three US gigs in November.