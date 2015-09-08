Cypher16 debut The Great Surveyor out in October

Cypher16’s debut album The Great Surveyor will be released next month.

A single, The Whole Sea To Cross, is issued on September 11 via Constant Evolution Records, before the album is out on October 16.

Frontman Jack Doolan says: “This record has certainly been a long time coming, but it’s always been important for me that when we go into make the first Cypher16 LP we are ready and experienced enough to produce something that will blow people away.

“We are very much about the ‘song’, and the ‘sound’, and now that the time has come, we’re excited to get this monster of a record out there.”

The band’s Determine EP was released exclusively via Metal Hammer in 2013. They are confirmed for Hammerfest in March 2016 and will tour worldwide to promote The Great Surveyor, with full details to follow.

A number of UK dates have been confirmed for this month:

Sep 23: Glasgow Audio

Sep 24: Manchester Retro

Sep 25: Southampton Firehouse

Sep 26: Trowbridge Fire And Forge Festival

Sep 28: London Camden Barfly

Tour Diary: Cypher16 In China