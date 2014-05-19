Curved Air to headline Summers End

Curved Air have been confirmed as headline act for the tenth Summers End festival, which takes place at its new venue, the Palmer Community Centre, Chepstow, on September 26-28.

They’ll be joined by RPWL, United Progressive Fraternity, Lifesigns and others, with more acts to be added to the bill on due course.

Organisers say: “We are delighted to reveal the fabulous selection of bands already confirmed for SE X. Ticket information and a brand new website will be issued in the next few days.”

Summers End lineup so far

Curved Air

RPWL

United Progressive Fraternity

Lifesigns

DeeExpus

Touchstone

Tin Spirits

Frequency Drift

Verbal Delirium

Argos

Colourflow

Kingbathmat