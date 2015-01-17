Cult Artists join forces on Sunday for unique underground exhibition

Two visual vanguards of the extreme metal world, artist Zbigniew M Bielak and photographer Ester Segarra are joining forces for a genuinely underground event on Sunday January 18, as they host a free exhibition at London’s eerie Crypt Gallery, beneath St Pancras Parish Church on Euston Road, and just opposite Euston train station.

Running from 2-6pm it’s guaranteed to be a unique multi-media and multi-sensory experience as well as a mindbending, up-close communion with some of the darkest and detailed visions committed to canvas. Both Ester and Zbigniew will also be offering their prints for sale, so if you believe that home is where the art is, don’t forget to bring some cash, and if you need further inducement, check out the gallery of the preparations below!/o:p

Image 1 of 3 Image 2 of 3 Image 3 of 3

Polish artist Zbigniew M Bielak’s architectural background is more than apparent in the mindboggling detailed, historically sourced and instantly recognisable artwork that’s graced albums by the likes of Watain, Ghost BC, Absu and Vader. Anyone who’s seen Watain live recently, will know the power of his work from the band’s vast, Necropolis backdrop pictured above, and his stunning new Art Calendar, also available tomorrow, is a trove of macabre and arcane wonders./o:p

Barcelona-born photographer Ester Segarra has worked for Metal Hammer for over eight years, and has also redefined the aesthetic of the extreme metal world, producing many of its most iconic, intimate and memorable images, not least for bands such as Watain, Electric Wizard, Triptykon, Ghost BC, Mayhem, Burzum and Purson, amongst many others. The joint exhibition with Zbiginew will feature some of her most renowned portrait work as well as other personal projects./o:p

Check out Zbigniew’s Facebook page here!/o:p