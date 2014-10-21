Crowbar release Symmetry promo

Crowbar have released a video for their track Symmetry In White.
It’s taken from their 10th album Symmetry In Black, launched in May via Century Media.
Mainman Kirk Windstein – who left Down to focus on Crowbar for this year’s 25th anniversary – said of the follow-up to 2011’s Sever The Wicked Hand: “The focus, determination and attitude in the band is at an all-time high. We are 100% ready to get this juggernaut rolling and never touch the brakes again. Crowbar is my heart and soul. This music is a part of me that I am extremely proud of.”
The band recently featured in NOLA, a TV series covering the history of heavy blues. Guitarist Matt Brunson is a member of supergroup Devil’s Highway, who are currently working on their debut album.
Symmetry In Black tracklist
Walk With Knowledge Wisely 2. Symmetry In White
The Taste Of Dying 4. Reflection Of Deceit 5. Ageless Decay 6. Amaranthine 7. The Foreboding 8. Shaman Of Belief 9. Teach The Blind To See 10. A Wealth Of Empathy 11. Symbolic Suicide 12. The Piety Of Self-Loathing