Crowbar release Symmetry promo

Crowbar have released a video for their track Symmetry In White.

It’s taken from their 10th album Symmetry In Black, launched in May via Century Media.

Mainman Kirk Windstein – who left Down to focus on Crowbar for this year’s 25th anniversary – said of the follow-up to 2011’s Sever The Wicked Hand: “The focus, determination and attitude in the band is at an all-time high. We are 100% ready to get this juggernaut rolling and never touch the brakes again. Crowbar is my heart and soul. This music is a part of me that I am extremely proud of.”

The band recently featured in NOLA, a TV series covering the history of heavy blues. Guitarist Matt Brunson is a member of supergroup Devil’s Highway, who are currently working on their debut album.

Symmetry In Black tracklist