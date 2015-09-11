Crossfaith stream Xeno in full

Crossfaith have streamed all 12 tracks of fourth album Xeno ahead of its release on September 18.

The follow-up to 2013’s Apocalyze is described as the story of what happens when “artificial intelligence meets human desperation.”

Singer Kenta Koie says: “After releasing our last album Apocalyze, our guitarist Kazu had a brain haemorrhage which affected his left arm. I couldn’t imagine how scared he was about it.

“We spent a long time to discussing what would happen next, but Kazu told us simply, ‘I will never give up.’

“His words pushed us to the next level – so we started writing for Xeno. When we listened to the title track at producer Josh Wilbur’s studio, we all cried. I just can’t wait to share this experience with everyone!”

Crossfaith tour the UK with Skindred in November.