Trending

Crossfaith stream Xeno in full

By Metal Hammer  

Hear all 12 tracks of 4th album ahead of release next week

null

Crossfaith have streamed all 12 tracks of fourth album Xeno ahead of its release on September 18.

The follow-up to 2013’s Apocalyze is described as the story of what happens when “artificial intelligence meets human desperation.”

Singer Kenta Koie says: “After releasing our last album Apocalyze, our guitarist Kazu had a brain haemorrhage which affected his left arm. I couldn’t imagine how scared he was about it.

“We spent a long time to discussing what would happen next, but Kazu told us simply, ‘I will never give up.’

“His words pushed us to the next level – so we started writing for Xeno. When we listened to the title track at producer Josh Wilbur’s studio, we all cried. I just can’t wait to share this experience with everyone!”

Crossfaith tour the UK with Skindred in November.

See more Metal Hammer news