Crossfaith line up 2016 UK tour

Crossfaith have announced a 14-date UK tour for March of next year.
Having just wrapped up a support tour with Skindred, the Japanese rockers have confirmed a headline trek kicking off in Southend on March 16.
Frontman Kenta Koie says: “We can’t wait to bring Xeno back to the UK and all our fans. We’re going to bring the noise in a serious way for this huge headline tour, so you better not miss out.”
Crossfaith’s fourth album Xeno was released in September. Tickets for the tour go on sale at 10am on Friday (November 20) via myticket.co.uk
CROSSFAITH UK TOUR 2016
Mar 16: Southend Chinnerys
Mar 17: Portsmouth Wedgewood Rooms
Mar 18: Brighton The Haunt
Mar 19: Cardiff Y Plas
Mar 20: Plymouth The Hub
Mar 22: Leeds Key Club
Mar 23: Reading Sub 89
Mar 24: Wolverhampton Slade Rooms
Mar 25: Liverpool O2 Academy 2
Mar 26: Manchester Academy 2
Mar 28: Glasgow King Tut’s
Mar 29: Sheffield Corporation
Mar 30: Norwich Waterfront
Mar 31: London Electric Brixton