Crossfaith line up 2016 UK tour

Crossfaith have announced a 14-date UK tour for March of next year.

Having just wrapped up a support tour with Skindred, the Japanese rockers have confirmed a headline trek kicking off in Southend on March 16.

Frontman Kenta Koie says: “We can’t wait to bring Xeno back to the UK and all our fans. We’re going to bring the noise in a serious way for this huge headline tour, so you better not miss out.”

Crossfaith’s fourth album Xeno was released in September. Tickets for the tour go on sale at 10am on Friday (November 20) via myticket.co.uk

CROSSFAITH UK TOUR 2016

Mar 16: Southend Chinnerys

Mar 17: Portsmouth Wedgewood Rooms

Mar 18: Brighton The Haunt

Mar 19: Cardiff Y Plas

Mar 20: Plymouth The Hub

Mar 22: Leeds Key Club

Mar 23: Reading Sub 89

Mar 24: Wolverhampton Slade Rooms

Mar 25: Liverpool O2 Academy 2

Mar 26: Manchester Academy 2

Mar 28: Glasgow King Tut’s

Mar 29: Sheffield Corporation

Mar 30: Norwich Waterfront

Mar 31: London Electric Brixton