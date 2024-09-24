Crippled Black Phoenix share unlikely cover of Laura Braningan's Self Control

Dark prog quintet Crippled Black Phoenix have shared their cover of Laura Braningan's smash 1984 hit Self Control.

In typical CBP fashion the ban have made the song their own, dark and richly atmospheric yet compete with swooping 'Wo-a-oh' chorus that sent the song to No. 4 in the US and into the UK Top Ten that year. The band are no strangers to off-the-wall covers, having featured a note-perfect rendition of Burning Bridges, the theme tune to the 1970 movie Kelly's Heroes, as a bonus track on 2010's I, Vigilante album.

The cover is taken from Horrific Honorifics Number Two (2), a collection that serves as a companion to 2017's Horrific Honorifics and which features a selection of covers of tracks, such as New Model Army's Vengeance and Deep Purple's When A Blind Man Cries.

That us one of two albums the band will release to celebrate their 20th anniversary, the other being The Wolf Changes Its Fur But Not Its Nature on which the band explore and rework songs from that and earlier releases such as 2010's I Vigilante and 2011's The Resurrectionists.

Both The Wolf Changes Its Fur But Not Its Nature and Horrific Honorifics Number Two (2) are released through Season Of Mist Records on November 29. You can view the artwork and tracklistings below.

Pre-order The Wolf Changes Its Fur But Not Its Nature.

Pre-order Horrific Honorifics Number Two (2).

