Watch Creeper brilliantly resurrect '80s stadium-goth vibes with Cry To Heaven. Plus new album and tour details revealed

Creeper have announced details of their forthcoming third album, Sanguivore, and shared the collection's first single, Cry To Heaven.

Named after an entity that needs to feast upon blood to survive - you knew that, obviously, as did we, obviously - Sanguivore was produced by Tom Dalgety (Killing Joke/Royal Blood/Pixies), and will be released on Friday, October 13, via Spinefarm Records. Its anthemic lead-off single Cry To Heaven features lyrical references to blood lust, sex and cannibalism, themes we're told will be expanded into 'a new story of ill-fated love and corrosive lust' across the full artwork.

The artist formerly known as Will Gould, now vocalist William Von Ghould to you and I, if you please, says, “Keeping in line with the band’s ethos of aggressive musical progression, the song is once again an ambitious departure from previous works. Cry To Heaven turns the key and unlocks a door to a new world of decadent excess. The introduction to a new tragic story of love, loss and vampires. This is Creeper at their most outrageous, harking back to a time where Jim Steinman ruled the airwaves in leather gloves and Aviators.”

Watch the dramatic and never-knowingly-understated video for Cry To Heaven below:

The band have also announced a five-date UK headline tour taking place in November, launching on Bonfire Night.

Creeper will play:



Nov 05: Bristol, O2 Academy

Nov 06:Glasgow, Clyde Room

Nov 08: Nottingham, Rock City

Nov 09: Manchester, Academy

Nov 10: London, 02 Shepherd’s Bush Empire

Tickets for the tour will go on sale at 10am (UK time) on May 30, from the band's website.