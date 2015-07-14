Fogerty in new CCR lawsuit

Ex Creedence Clearwater Revival frontman John Fogerty has launched a new lawsuit against his former colleagues.

He says bassist Stu Cook and drummer Doug Clifford haven’t stuck to a contract that allows them to use the name Creedence Clearwater Revisited in return for paying him for playing his songs, and sending him a share of merchandise income.

It follows an exchange of legal papers in December, when Cook, Clifford and late guitarist Tom Fogerty’s widow took action against Fogerty over “pending litigation,” saying: “Mr Fogerty, while proclaiming joyful rebirth in the press, repeatedly has his lawyers threaten us with lawsuits and demand unreasonable concessions of our rights.

“Threats and demands left us with little doubt that a lawsuit would be filed by him against us for the second time. This unfortunate situation required us to take unpleasant preemptive legal action.”

Now the expected action has commenced, Fogerty has issued a statement similar to the one he released in December: He says: “These frivolous lawsuits in the past took me away from the music I loved. I am going to continue to tour and play all my songs every single night I am out on the road. No matter how anyone else sees it, they are my songs.”

Cook and Clifford previously called their ex-colleague’s position “ridiculous,” arguing that they’ve never tried to prevent him from performing and adding: “We have a business relationship with him and, under prevailing circumstances, chose not to be bullied.”

Fogerty continues his North American 1969 tour, featuring songs from CCR’s three albums that year, later this month. His book Fortunate Son: My Life, My Music will be published in October.