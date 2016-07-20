Cradle Of Filth members to voice Realm Of The Damned movie

Current and former members of Cradle Of Filth, Huntress and Morbid Angel are to voice characters in upcoming animated movie Realm Of The Damned.

The story is set in a dystopian world overrun by vampires, in which the most evil vampire is to be resurrected.

Cradle Of Filth frontman Dani Filth will voice the vampire lord, Balaur. Huntress singer Jill Janus and former Morbid Angel vocalist David Vincent will also feature in the comic-inspired film.

Realm Of The Damned is described in its synopsis as “an animated motion comic of pure black metal horror that unleashes the classic gothic monsters on a modern rampage of redemption and damnation. Raw, fast-paced and bristling with atmosphere, this is a bloody and blasphemous epic that leaves no church unburned.” A trailer for the film can be viewed below.

Behemoth, Empire and Mayhem will also feature in the graphic novel edition of Realm Of The Damned, which will be launched on October 19.

Further release details for the Realm Of The Damned film will be revealed in due course.

