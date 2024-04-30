Cradle Of Filth announce extensive UK and Europe 2024 headline tour

Cradle Of Filth have announced an extensive string of UK, Ireland and mainland Europe shows for the end of 2024.

The horror-loving extreme metal mavens will first tour the UK and Ireland, supported by Butcher Babies and High Parasite from October 27 to November 8.

The leg will include a special Halloween concert at London’s O2 Forum Kentish Town on October 31.

The band will then play across the mainland with Butcher Babies and Mental Cruelty, starting on November 13 and finishing on December 7.

The full list of dates is available below.

Tickets to the shows will go on sale on Thursday (May 2) at 10am UK time and 11am Central European Summer Time.

Last month, Cradle Of Filth announced that they were in the studio recording their 14th full-length album, the followup to 2021’s Existence Is Futile.

Keyboardist and co-vocalist Zoe Marie Federoff posted on social media that the impending album will be stylistically similar to the band’s 1996 album Dusk And Her Embrace and 2000 album Midian.

“Tired AF, but feeling solid after day one in the studio for the new Cradle Of Filth album,” she wrote.

“I completely agree with Dani [Filth, lead singer]’s take on this being a very Dusk/Midian vibe this go around.

“These new songs are so fresh, exciting, dynamic and immersive – I can’t say any more except prepare to be blown clean away by a straight up set of bangers.

“Bloody hell, as they say on this side of the pond.”

Dani Filth previously stated that Cradle Of Filth’s 14th album will feature the band’s long-anticipated collaboration with pop megastar Ed Sheeran.

“One of the surprises, obviously, but it’s not so much a surprise is that we’ve got a song that we have Ed Sheeran guesting on. It’s gonna be on the album,” Filth told Polish journalist Pełna Kulturka.

“And people have heard it and loved it. But it is what you imagine: it’s Cradle Of Filth and it’s Ed Sheeran. It sounds like Ed Sheeran, it sounds like Cradle Of Filth. There's a blast beat in it.”

Filth added that the next Cradle Of Filth album won’t be out this year, but that the first single from it should be released “about September, October time”.

Cradle Of Filth 2024 European tour:

Oct 27: Bristol O2 Academy

Oct 28: Bournemouth O2 Academy

Oct 29: Birmingham O2 Institute

Oct 31: London O2 Forum Kentish Town

Nov 01: Swansea Patti Pavilion

Nov 02: Manchester Damnation Festival

Nov 03: Nottingham Rock City

Nov 05: Belfast Limelight

Nov 06: Dublin Academy

Nov 07: Glasgow SWG3

Nov 08: Newcastle NX

Nov 13: Hamburg O2 Markthalle, Germany

Nov 15: Stockholm Fryshuset Klubben, Sweden

Nov 16: Gothenburg Brewhouse, Sweden

Nov 19: Ljubljana Kino Siska, Slovenia

Nov 20: Milan Live Club, Italy

Nov 22: Barcelona Salamanda, Spain

Nov 23: Madrid But, Spain

Nov 24: Lisbon Ao Vivo, Portugal

Nov 26: Bilbao Santana 27, Spain

Nov 28: Lyon La Rayonne, France

Nov 29: Pratteln 27, Switzerland

Nov 30: Vauréal Le Forum, France

Dec 02: Luxembourg Rockhal, Luxembourg

Dec 04: Berlin SO36, Germany

Dec 07: Leige OM, Belgium