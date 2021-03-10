Cowabunga! Mike Patton sings the theme for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles game

Faith No More/Mr Bungle frontman Mike Patton is at it again. Not content with launching a brutal, NSFW video last week to herald the return of his alt.rock supergroup Tomahawk, the singer has also lent his vocals to a new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles game.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge was launched by French game developer Dometu today, alongside a trailer in which Patton sings the TMNT theme song. You can watch the trailer below – but what's the game all about?

"With Bebop and Rocksteady assaulting Channel 6 and stealing super gnarly devices to support Krang and Shredder’s latest twisted plan, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge sees the Turtles battling across a righteous range of timeless TMNT locations," explain the developers.

"From Manhattan and Coney Island," they add, "to city rooftops and dank sewers, help the fearsome foursome trounce Foot Soldiers, Triceraton Warriors, and Rock Troops all the way to Dimension X!"

They continue in this excited fashion, saying, "Enjoy stunning full-colour pixel art graphics and a vintage TMNT vibe that will rock you straight back to the awesome 80s.

"Every character, vehicle, weapon, item, and background is directly inspired by the 1987 TV show, making you feel like you hopped into the television – with a dope mix of killer humour and action-packed adventures!"

A release date for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge has not been announced yet, but you can add the game to your Steam wishlist.