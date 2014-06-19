Court date for King 810 members

King 810 members David Gunn and Eugene Gill are due to appear in court on Monday charged with serious assault.

Gunn, the band’s singer, and bass player Gill, both 28, were arrested as they tried to board a plane to the Uk last week.

They were due to perform at Download festival but had to cancel after the arrests. They have been charged with Assault with Intent to do Great Bodily Harm Less Than Murder.

Gunn later tweeted a picture of court paperwork which appeared to show he had been bailed for $10,000 and that he had actually been charged with Assault With Intent To Murder – however a spokesman for the band described that as a clerical error on the part of the court.

The band’s spokesman added: “David Gunn and Gene Gill are charged with simple assault stemming from a bar fight incident last October.

“The band are scheduled for pre-trial this Monday in Flint. Other than that we are not allowed to talk about the facts of the case.”

As part of his bail conditions, Gunn is not allowed to leave the state of Michigan. He and Gill will appear for preliminary investigations at Flint Michigan’s 68th District Court at 2pm on Monday, a spokeswoman for the court system confirmed to TeamRock. At this stage, neither man has entered a plea.

Flint Police Department posted mugshots of Gunn and Gill along with this statement: “In October 2013 a man was critically beaten outside of a Flint bar. The investigation lead to warrants being issued for two suspects for Assault With Intent To Do Great Bodily Harm. Those two suspects, David Gunn and Eugene Gill, were arrested on June 12 at Detroit Metro Airport by the Michigan State Police Fugitive Team.”

The four-piece recently signed to Roadrunner Records and released their debut EP, Proem, last month. Their Download set was to be their UK debut.