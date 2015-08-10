Counting Days unveil Liberated Sounds

Featuring an all-star cast from the UK underground with members of TRC, Heights and Last Witness contributing to this metallic hardcore mayhem, Counting Days have debuted the title track from their upcoming album.

Speaking to Metal Hammer last year, guitarist Charlie Wilson said of Counting Days: “I’m a metal kid at heart and we are aiming to make this a combination of all of our previous bands, but heavier. Imagine TRC and Heights but with solos and finger-tapping!”

Produced by metalcore producing legend Fredrik Nordstrom at his studio in Gothenburg, this is gonna be seriously heavy.

Liberated Sounds is released on 16th October via Mascot Records/Mascot Label Group.