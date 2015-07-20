Counterparts stream 4th album

Counterparts have streamed fourth album Tragedy Will Find Us in full.

All 11 tracks can be heard ahead of its release via Pure Noise Records on July 24.

Frontman Brendan Murphy last month told Metal Hammer: “This record is a progression in both the band’s musicianship and my own personal well-being. The story behind the title is that, no matter who you are or what precautions you take, tragedy will find all of us.

“The idea is to not allow that tragedy define you as a person, and not let yourself succumb to your hardships. It’s how you use all the negative aspects of life to further your growth that defines you.”

Tragedy Will Find Us can be pre-ordered now. The Canadian outfit return to the UK in October.

Tracklist