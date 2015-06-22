Counterparts to hit the road

Counterparts have announced a UK tour for October in support of fifth album Tragedy Will Find Us.

The follow-up to 2013’s The Difference Between Hell And Home is to be launched on July 24 via Pure Noise Records.

The label say: “The records finds the band in their most honest and revealing state yet, with a level of raw emotion matched only by their fierce sonic assault.”

Support comes from Senses Fail – who launch Pull The Thorns From Your Heart on June 29 – and Capsize. Tickets are on sale on Wednesday (June 24) via SeeTickets.com.

Oct 09: Tunbridge Wells Forum Kent

Oct 10: London Underworld

Oct 11: Manchester Sound Control

Oct 12: Glasgow Classic Grand

Oct 13: Birmingham Asylum

Oct 14: Southampton Talking Heads

Oct 15: Cardiff Clwb Ifor Bach

Oct 16: Derby Venue

Oct 17: Leeds Key Club