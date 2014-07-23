Corrosion's Mullin to miss tour dates

Corrosion Of Conformity drummer Reed Mullin has been forced to bow out of the band's upcoming tour dates as a result of shoulder injury.

The band say he’s been “playing through pain” after suffering a rotator cuff tear, but he’ll miss their upcoming shows in Australia, New Zealand and North America while he seeks treatment.

COC will tour with former Kylesa man Eric Hernandez in his place.

They explain: “Reed has been awaiting a strategic time to repair the full tear. That’s a seriously bum shoulder, so he’s going to get that repaired and rehabbed.

“Eric came to our attention when we approached Rich Smith of Torche about filling in. He recommended Eric, who’s filled in for Torche a fewe times with great results. He is, like Reed, a hard hitter, and possesses the capacity to learn detailed material quickly and accurately.”

All planned shows until September 1, in support of COC’s recent album IX, will go ahead as planned. Down guitarist Pepper Keenan, who hasn’t lined up with the band since 2010 but never officially left, recently said he’d appear with them again in the future.