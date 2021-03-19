Corpsepaint sheet masks are now a thing, and self-care has never been so kvlt

It's tiring work being trve and brvtal 24/7. Sure, spending all day and night wailing along to your record collection is good for getting those demons out, but even the super-necro need to slow down sometimes. And for far too long, metalheads have been neglected when it comes to self-care.

Until now.

Finnish brand Kaamos Cosmetics has launched a Crowdfunding campaign today to bring their corpsepaint sheetmasks to life. The vegan and cruelty-free masks come in two different corpsepaint designs and two formulas, Moisturizing Rice Bran and Soothing Green Tea – perfect for pepping up tired faces while keeping kvlt.

(Image credit: Kaamos Cosmetics)

These masks are the first products from Kaamos Cosmetics, that specialise in metal-inspired self-care, lifestyle and beauty products. It was founded by product designer and metalhead Milla Niskakoski, who is also the creator of Corpse Paint Soaps, where she makes soaps inspired by metal legends from Abbath to King Diamond.

You can pre-order the corpsepaint mask packs now with early bird discounts. The campaign will run until April 18 and when enough funds are gathered, the production begins and will take approximately four months before being shipped to all backers.