Corey Taylor’s Zombie Versus Ninja movie will commence shooting this year

Earlier this year, Slipknot/Stone Sour renaissance man and polymath Corey Taylor revealed that he had penned not one, but five, film scripts, and was actively “shopping” one title, Zombie Versus Ninja, to interested parties. One month on, Taylor says that the film will “shoot this year” and that’s he’s been meeting with potential directors for the film.

Speaking to Frightmare HQ about the project, Taylor says, “One of the things that I've always wanted to do is create a movie — write a movie and then see it from soup to nuts; from pre-pro to walking the red carpet. That's been one of my biggest dreams. And I've had the opportunity to really be put in touch with some great producers. And I'm talking to potential directors right now, actually. It is going to shoot this year.”

When asked if he might harbour any ambition to direct the film himself, Taylor replied, “It's not that I'm not interested; it's that I know that's not my forte.”

“I'm honest enough with myself to realise that if I had wanted to be a director, I would have started learning a long time ago,” he admitted. “And I know a lot of people with the kind of ego that they would step in and go, 'Well, it's mine. Blah blah blah.' I'm not that guy. I want it to be good. I want [people] to enjoy what I'm making, because I wanna enjoy it too. And sometimes it's the collaboration that creates something amazing. You have to be flexible enough to realise, like, I don't have the chops to do this… So, for me, as the writer and the producer, now I can find the right person to bring it to fruition and walk with them every step of the way as a collab. Let them do their thing, but also know that, in my mind, there's this idea of what I want it to be.”

Opening up a little more on the film, Taylor describes Zombie Versus Ninja as “a gonzo horror comedy… the kind of fucking movie that I've always loved… the kind of movie that I've always wanted to make. And if it goes off, man, it's the beginning of something rad."

"I don't wanna make Oscar winners,” Taylor added. “I wanna make fun, crazy cult classics.”

Back in the music world, Taylor has announced a raft of new dates for his upcoming socially-distanced US tour. Full details can be found on the singer’s website.