Corey Taylor’s Metallica, Kiss, Dead Boys covers to feature on CMFB… Sides album

Corey Taylor has revealed the tracklisting for his recently-announced CFMB… Sides album, which feature covers by Metallica, Kiss, Dead Boys and more.

Set for release on February 25 via Roadrunner, the nine-song set is being introduced by the release of Taylor’s cover of On The Dark Side by John Cafferty & The Beaver Brown Band, which the singer has previously described as “one of the best rock tunes ever.” A performance video of the live medley Home / Zzyxz Rd, filmed at Taylor’s 2021 Forum Or Against ‘Em livestream show, will follow on February 14.

Watch the video for On The Dark Side below:







The tracklist for CFMB… Sides is:



1. Holier Than Thou (Metallica)

2. All This And More (Dead Boys)

3. Kansas (acoustic)

4. Shakin' (Eddie Money)

5. Home/Zzyzx Rd (Stone Sour medley, live)

6. Lunatic Fringe (Red Rider)

7. Got To Choose (Kiss)

8. Halfway Down (acoustic)

9. On The Dark Side (John Cafferty & The Beaver Brown Band)

Speaking last week with US metal media personality Eddie Trunk on his SiriusXM Trunk Nation With Eddie Trunk show, Taylor declared himself “really stoked” with the album.

Taylor also told Trunk that Slipknot’s new album is currently being mixed, and that a new single will preface the album release, “hopefully three months from now.”

"It's really killer, man," he insisted. "It's darker than We Are Not Your Kind, but there's a ton of melody. I've been telling everybody that it's like a heavier version of Vol. 3. It's got so many textures and layers. The heavy stuff has attack but the melodic stuff you can just sink your teeth in; there's a lot of great melodies and hooks. I'm really, really excited for people to hear it."