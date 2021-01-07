Corey Taylor will front Foo Fighters/Jane’s Addiction supergroup for David Bowie tribute show

Corey Taylor, Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins and Jane’s Addiction duo Dave Navarro (guitar) and Chris Chaney (bass) will play together as Ground Control for the A Bowie Celebration: Just For One Day livestream event honouring the music and legacy of the late David Bowie. The global streaming event is taking place on January 8, David Bowie’s birthday, to mark the fifth anniversary of the singer’s death.



Hosted by Mike Garson, David Bowie’s longest standing band member, the A Bowie Celebration… event will also feature a host of stars from the rock world, including Joe Elliott (Def Leppard), Trent Reznor (Nine Inch Nails), Billy Corgan (The Smashing Pumpkins), Gavin Rossdale (Bush), Perry Farrell (Jane’s Addiction), Ian Astbury (The Cult), Mott The Hoople’s Ian Hunter and Corey Glover (Living Colour).

They’ll join alumni of Bowie’s bands spanning his 1969 self-titled album through to his final album, Blackstar, including the singer’s childhood friend Peter Frampton and Rick Wakeman. Bowie’s longtime record producer Tony Visconti will also participate.

Kicking off at 6 pm PT / 2am GMT, the three hour show will be available for ticket holders for 24 hours after its initial stream. Organisers of the event are to donate $2 per ticket purchase to Save the Children.

The event page also offers the opportunity to purchase VIP experiences, including access to a pre-show soundcheck and an after-show Q&A with members of the band, and exclusive merchandise.

The Ground Control performance will be the second time that Taylor, Navarro, Chaney and Hawkins have played together: the quartet previously shared a staged to cover Alice In Chains’ Man In The Box at another livestream event, organised by the Museum Of Pop Culture, to honour the Seattle quartet.