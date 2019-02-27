Corey Taylor returns to the studio to continue work on new Slipknot album

Corey Taylor has posted a shot of himself on Instagram to confirm he’s back in the studio.

Slipknot have been putting the pieces in place for their highly anticipated new album, which is expected to arrive in the coming months.

And, pulling a face and sporting a Motley Crue t-shirt, the vocalist said on Instagram: “Back to work…”

Speaking about the material on the follow-up to .5: The Gray Chapter, Taylor recently told the Des Moines Register: “It’s gonna be evil. It’s going to be ridiculous, let’s put it that way.”

He then added that the first single from album no.6, All Out Life, wasn't “nearly as dark and vicious as the rest of the stuff that we have that we’re working on.”

Taylor previously revealed that the lyrics behind the new record reflect “a heavy couple of years” that he’s endured – and in the interview, he explained: “All I was doing was giving and I found myself absolutely, completely tapped. You could see it in my skin. You could see it in my eyes.

“That’s basically the journey I’m going to take people on this album… show them what happens to depression when you have no chemicals to fall back on. It’s a pretty dark ride.”

Taylor is collaborating with horror special effects guru Tom Savini on his new Slipknot mask and has shared some pictures of how the mask is being created.

Slipknot will head out on a European tour this summer.