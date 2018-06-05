Corey Taylor: new Slipknot lyrics are inspired “by the depression I’ve been fighting”

Corey Taylor has revealed that his lyrics for Slipknot’s forthcoming sixth album have been inspired by “some of the depression” the singer has been battling.

Speaking to Loudwire, Taylor said that the lyrics reflect “a heavy couple of years” that he has endured.

“I'm working out some things, personally for myself, which has been great,” he said. “I've been able to grab ahold of some of the depression that I've been fighting and formulate the way that I want to describe it. So some of these lyrics are, to me, some of the best I've ever written. It's probably the most I've shared in years.”

Taylor also compared the lyrics he’s currently working on to those he wrote during the band’s early years.

“I know Clown was, like, just blown away by how open and raw it all felt,” he said. “It felt like the old days. It felt like the beginning when it was just - we were the wound and the fans were the scabs. Trying to get it to heal and we were all trying to heal together.”

Slipknot have been working on the follow up to 2014’s .5: The Gray Chapter for the past few months. In April, a photo of Taylor and percussionist Shawn ‘Clown’ Crahan appeared on the band’s Twitter page with the caption “2019”, suggesting the album is set for release next year. More recently, bassist Alessandro ‘V-Man’ Venturella posted a slightly altered version of the band’s logo on Instagram.