Taylor Hate book launched in time for Download

Corey Taylor’s third book You’re Making Me Hate You will be published on June 11 – the day before Slipknot headline at Download.

And he’s confirmed he’ll sign copies ahead of his band’s appearance on the main stage at Donington.

It’s subtitled A Cantankerous Look At The Common Misconception That Humans Have Any Common Sense Left, and follows his bestsellers Seven Deadly Sins and A Funny Thing Happened On The Way To Heaven.

The book is described as “Taylor at his best, mouthing off in hilarious fashion about the vagaries of modern life that piss him off.

“Whether it’s rude behaviour in restaurants, the indignities of air travel, awful fashion choices, clueless drivers and – most of all – the sorry state of modern music, his humour and insight spares no one along the way. Least of all himself.”

You’re Making Me Hate You is available for pre-order now. It’ll be on sale at Download merch stalls, where a wristband will allow buyers to queue for Taylor’s autograph, receiving their copy at the signing table.

The vocalist this week explained that Slipknot track Killpop from .5: The Gray Chapter was written about his love-hate affair with the music business. His other band Stone Sour launched their covers EP Meanwhile In Burbank… via iTunes yesterday.