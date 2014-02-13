Corey Taylor: Iowa Was 'Darkest Time In My Life

Corey Taylor still feels the effects of Slipknot‘s turbulent Iowa sessions over a decade on.

In a new interview with Full Metal Jackie, Corey recalls the stressful experience of recording the ‘Knot’s second album and the lessons it has taught him, as well as recognising the best time to get “in the zone” when it comes to music.

“I definitely learned that there are limits to how far you can push yourself,” the singer muses. “You know, when you go that far off the reservation and you see that there is definitely an abyss that you can stare into, it makes you pull back a little bit and go, ‘Whoa, hold on a second. I go any further, that’s a permanent vacation.’ So, for me — and I can’t speak for the rest of the guys, but I know for me — [Iowa] was definitely, probably the darkest time in my life that I was able to transition and turn into some insane and wonderful lyrics.

“But you can’t spend a lot of time on that edge, or it gets to be something that’s a little too enticing. So, for me, I guess I learned to visit that edge, but don’t live on it. Because that’s not life. When you’re constantly walking that edge, you’re just kind of just trying to figure out what side of the fence you’re going to fall on. And I didn’t want to be that, I wanted to get more out of my life than just seeing how far I could push the envelope. So the thing that I learned the most was be able to kind of tap into that darkness, but don’t live in it, don’t exist for it. There are better things in life that you have to live for.

“If you write when you’re feeling something, when you’re really in the streak, then that’s when you’re going to get your best stuff,” he adds. “So I’ve had to really make myself, give myself timeouts and get away from stuff, keep myself entertained. I either hang out with family or sit down and watch TV and kind of unplug for a little bit and then go back to it. I think that’s the best way to be the most creative and to have the most poignant thoughts that you can get down on paper.” Slipknot are currently at work on a brand new studio album, though it’ll be the first without departed bassist Paul Gray and, of course, drummer Joey Jordison, who sensationally left the band last year. Transcript courtesy of Blabbermouth