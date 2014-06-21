Cooper comic sees star as 'guardian of humanity'

A comic book in which Alice Cooper stars as 'the guardian of humanity's dreams' is set to launch in September.

Produced by graphic novel publisher Dynamite, the series launches with Alice Cooper No 1 in comic book stores and will also be available in a digital version.

Cooper says: “I always say that the best thing about being in a comic book is that they draw you with great abs. Artistically, for me there is hardly a better medium. There is so much you can do in the form of a comic that we’d never been able to do on stage. It’s just a different way of storytelling, and it really has almost limitless possibilities.

“We’re looking forward to stretching the existing boundaries of the comic medium again. We have new stories to tell, but we’ll do it with the same theatrical, sinister sensibility that comes with the name Alice Cooper. This is just the beginning. Welcome to my new nightmares.”

Meanwhile, the shock rocker’s manager Shep Gordon is to be the subject of a film starring Mike Myers. Myers met Gordon when he was filming Wayne’s World, in which Cooper played himself.