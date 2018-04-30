Colosseum/JCM drummer Jon Hiseman to undergo life-saving brain surgery

Former Colosseum drummer Jon Hiseman is to undergo life-saving brain surgery.

He was taken ill during his recent live shows with JCM, with the news coming to light via their website.

A statement reads: “It is with great regret that we inform you that all JCM tour dates have been cancelled until further notice.

“Jon Hiseman was taken ill during the course of the tour and it was discovered that he had a cancerous brain tumour.

“He will be undergoing life-saving brain surgery as soon as possible and wishes you all to know how touched he is by the overwhelming show of support from everyone.

“It is our hope that he will be well enough to resume the tour later this year.

"Thoughts and prayers are with him and his family at this time. The beat goes on."

Hiseman formed JCM with his former Colosseum colleagues, guitarist Clem Clempson and bassist Mark Clarke and released their album Heroes earlier this month.