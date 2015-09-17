Coldrain issue Gone promo

Coldrain have released a video for their track entitled Gone.

It’s taken from the Japanese outfit’s fourth album Vena, out on October 23 via Hopeless records.

Frontman Masato Hayakawa says: “Gone is about giving someone you love everything you have and holding on to them until it just falls apart.

“The feeling you get when you feel so distant from someone despite them saying they’re there for you and they care about you.

“I feel a lot of people have had this kind of experience. The anger, frustration and mixed emotions are what we put into this song and video.”

The follow-up to 2013’s The Revelation is available to pre-order, with those buying early gaining immediate access to Gone and Words Of The Youth.

Coldrain return to Europe and the UK later this month as support to Bullet For My Valentine.

