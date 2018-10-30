Code Orange and 3 more artists confirmed for Bloodstock 2019

Code Orange have been added to the Bloodstock 2019 bill.

The UK festival will take place at Catton Park, Derbyshire, on August 8-11, 2019, with Sabaton and Scorpions previously confirmed as headliners.

It was also revealed that they’d be joined by former Twisted Sister frontman Dee Snider, Cradle Of Filth, Children Of Bodom, Soilwork, Queensryche and Hypocrisy.

And today, along with the announcement that Code Orange would make their debut at Bloodstock 2019, it’s been revealed that they’ll be joined by Skeletonwitch, Rotting Christ and Eluveitie.

Code Orange drummer Jami Morgan says: ”We’ve been wanting to play Bloodstock for years and are excited to bring the hurt back to the UK!”

Code Orange will play on the Ronnie James Dio main stage on the Saturday, as will Skeletonwitch.

Rotting Christ will headline the Sophie Lancaster stage on the Thursday, with vocalist and guitarist Sakis Tolis saying: “Metal brothers and sisters! We can proudly announce that we are returning to one of the best, most dedicated festivals around for our precious scene.

“We look forward to seeing you all with a brand new setlist on Thursday night, headlining the Sophie Lancaster Stage at Bloodstock! Until then… keep the spirit alive!”

Eluveitie, meanwhile, will headline the Sophie stage on the Sunday evening. It’s the first time the Swiss outfit have played the festival since 2008.

Bloodstock Rock Society memberships will go on sale at 9am tomorrow (October 31). The society gives you a 10% discount on your weekend ticket along with a host of other benefits. Standard weekend tickets are currently available at ‘early bird’ prices.

The first wave of VIP tickets are also now available, while the second wave will go on sale on December 16.