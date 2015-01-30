Clown from Slipknot stops by tonight's Metal Hammer Radio Show

Tonight on the Metal Hammer Radio Show we’re joined by the twisted mastermind behind Slipknot – Shawn ‘Clown’ Crahan.

We’ll also be spinning the debut album from Nebula, the band born out of the fallout from Fu Manchu, and music from King 810, Bad Religion, The Bronx, Ministry, Faith No More and Coal Chamber.

Plus we’re talking about the news that extreme weather arising from a climate phenomenon in the Pacific Ocean will get much worse as the world warms. The US will see more droughts while flooding will become more common in the western Pacific, research suggests. Which means our time here is pretty much up, which got us thinking…

How do you imagine the world will finally go down? Noah like flood, asteroid from space, alien overlords. We’d like to see the animals rise up and eat us, circle of life and all of that…

You can listen live on Team Rock Radio and DAB at the 8PM GMT.

And you can listen to the previous shows On Demand.