Trending

Clive Nolan in emergency eye op

By Prog  

Pendragon and Arena man thanks fans for support after health scare

null

Clive Nolan has thanked fans for their support after he had to undergo emergency eye surgery.

The Pendragon, Shadowland and Arena man suffered a detached retina last week. He’s now waiting to find out whether the operation was a success.

Nolan says: “I found myself in the Royal Berkshire Hospital in Reading, where a couple of surgeons did what they had to. It was decided it should be local anaesthetic – so that turned out to be a long 70 minutes, which I won’t describe right now!

“They believe the operation went well, but the results will be unknown for a while yet. I have to sit in a fixed position day after day, hoping that my sight will return.”

He continues: “I would be lying if I said this wasn’t freaking me out. But I am strengthened by the kind thoughts you have sent me. I will do my best to be a patient patient, and look forward to annoying you with my music just as soon as I can.”

Last month, Nolan led performances of his musicals She, Beyond The Veil and Alchemy over the course of one weekend.

See more Prog news