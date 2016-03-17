Claudio Simonetti, Fabio Frizzi for ATP Iceland

Claudio Simonetti’s Goblin and Fabio Frizzi have been added to the bill for ATP Iceland 2016.

They join horror master John Carpenter, who was previously announced for the Iceland version of All Tomorrow’s Parties.

Also in the latest batch of new additions are Dirty Three, This Is Not This Heat, Omar Souleyman, Suuns, Valdimar, Kimono and Muck.

After a career mainly marked by composing the soundtracks for Dario Argento’s movies such as Profondo Rosso, Suspiria, and Tenebrae, Simonetti and his band will perform Goblin hits at ATP.

Meanwhile, Italian horror soundtrack producer Frizzi is set to perform new compositions and celebrate his special partnership with the late ‘Godfather of Gore’, director Lucio Fulci.

Joined by the Frizzi 2 Fulci Orchestra and vocalists, he will performs his scores to Zombie Flesh Eaters, Seven Notes In Black, City Of The Living Dead and more.

ATP Iceland 2016 Lineup So Far

John Carpenter

Goblin

Johann Johannsson

Fabio Frizzi

Sleep

Dirty Three

Thee Oh Sees

Tortoise

Ty Segall & The Muggers

Les Savy Fav

This Is Not This Heat

Omar Souleyman

Suuns

Angel Olsen

Yasmin Hamdan

Blanck Mass

Andrew Hung

Anika

Valdimar

Growing

Kimono

Muck

Younghusband

USA Out Of Vietnam

JC Flowers

Grimm Grimm

ADSL Camels

Mario Batkovic

Orvar Smarason & Gunnar Tynes performing Menschen Am Sonntag

Comedy from Stewart Lee