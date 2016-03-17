Claudio Simonetti, Fabio Frizzi for ATP Iceland

Claudio Simonetti’s Goblin and Fabio Frizzi have been added to the bill for ATP Iceland 2016.
They join horror master John Carpenter, who was previously announced for the Iceland version of All Tomorrow’s Parties.
Also in the latest batch of new additions are Dirty Three, This Is Not This Heat, Omar Souleyman, Suuns, Valdimar, Kimono and Muck.
After a career mainly marked by composing the soundtracks for Dario Argento’s movies such as Profondo Rosso, Suspiria, and Tenebrae, Simonetti and his band will perform Goblin hits at ATP.
Meanwhile, Italian horror soundtrack producer Frizzi is set to perform new compositions and celebrate his special partnership with the late ‘Godfather of Gore’, director Lucio Fulci.
Joined by the Frizzi 2 Fulci Orchestra and vocalists, he will performs his scores to Zombie Flesh Eaters, Seven Notes In Black, City Of The Living Dead and more.
ATP Iceland 2016 Lineup So Far
John Carpenter
Goblin
Johann Johannsson
Fabio Frizzi
Sleep
Dirty Three
Thee Oh Sees
Tortoise
Ty Segall & The Muggers
Les Savy Fav
This Is Not This Heat
Omar Souleyman
Suuns
Angel Olsen
Yasmin Hamdan
Blanck Mass
Andrew Hung
Anika
Valdimar
Growing
Kimono
Muck
Younghusband
USA Out Of Vietnam
JC Flowers
Grimm Grimm
ADSL Camels
Mario Batkovic
Orvar Smarason & Gunnar Tynes performing Menschen Am Sonntag
Comedy from Stewart Lee