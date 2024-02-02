Iron Maiden's Powerslave at 40 and the Greatest Albums of 1984: Only in the historic new issue of Classic Rock

Ah, 1984. How can it possibly be 40 years ago? Frankly, I refuse to believe it. But the calendar tells us otherwise, so we’ve decided to begin 2024 by cranking up the time machine Doc Brown-style and revisiting a year that saw its fair share of change in the world of music, technology and the planet at large.

Iron Maiden’s Powerslave (and attendant tour) was one of the biggest of that year; Van Halen released 1984 (well, duh!) and played their last ever show in the UK with Diamond Dave Lee Roth at the controls; the film This Is Spinal Tap was released and changed the rock world for ever; Black Sabbath had a year that nearly broke them… Not to mention all the amazing albums that were released from all of rock’s different faces – from a reunited Deep Purple to the jangle-pop-rock of The Bangles, from R.E.M. to Dio and Metallica, and so many more.

In very sad news, shortly before we went to press the news broke about the passing of Magnum’s Tony Clarkin. We remember him and pay tribute.

Features

1984 – The Year That Everything Changed

Sitting between the heritage of the 70s and the glitzy, poodle-haired peak that the 80s would ascend to, 1984 was a quietly pivotal time for music, popular culture and the world as we knew it. We talk to some of the artists and look at some of the albums that helped make it the year that it was, including…

Iron Maiden

When it came to making the follow-up to 1983’s Piece Of Mind, they knew they needed to come up with something a bit special. That was Powerslave.

The Bangles

How four Beatles-crazed California girls wooed 1984 with their power-pop debut All Over The Place.

Spinal Tap

Eleven ways in which they changed the lexicon of rock.

Black Sabbath

1984 was a worrying time for Black Sabbath. Far from Born Again, they were almost obliterated.

Also...

Tony Clarkin

Dave Ling looks back at the life and music of the Magnum guitarist, songwriter and mainstay of the band across five decades.

Mick Mars

He put together arguably the most hedonistic metal band of their era, but shunned much of the outrageous excess. Now out of Mötley Crüe due to illness, he’s starting a solo career. All this and much more in The Classic Rock Interview.

Blackberry Smoke

The southern country rock family reflect on almost a quarter of a century of keeping their dream alive.

Regulars

The Dirt

Our roundup of Classic Rock news, plus: Welcome back Robby Krieger, Ministry and Philip Sayce; Say hello to Lucifer and Sheer Mag; Say goodbye to Colin Burgess, Del Palmer, Chad Allen.

The Stories Behind The Songs: Don Henley

How he turned The Boys Of Summer, a song from Tom Petty’s reject pile into a generational anthem.

Q&A: Peter Criss

The former Kiss guitarist on his old bandmates, early life, being sober and getting fit, and his latest solo album.

Reviews

New albums from Blackberry Smoke, Green Day, Neil Young, His Lordship, Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes, Kula Shaker, The Smile, Vambo, Fallen Leaves and more. Reissues from Kate Bush, Pink Floyd, UFO, 10cc, Mama’s Boys, Family, No Man, Alcatrazz, Swervedriver, Avenger and more. DVDs, films and books on Billy Idol, Nick Cave, Simple Minds, Neil Finn and more. Live reviews of Ginger Wildheart, Halestorm, Extreme, Living Colour, Therapy?, Babymetal and more.

Buyers' Guide: Frankie Miller

Before his career was ended tragically by injury, his records show just how good a songwriter and great a singer he was.

Lives

We preview tours by Big Country, Rick Wakeman and Florence Black. Plus gig listings – who’s playing where and when.

The Soundtrack Of My Life: Justin Hayward

Ex-Moody Blues frontman Justin Hayward on the records, artists and gigs that are of lasting significance to him.

