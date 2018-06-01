Classic Fairport Convention reunite for Poor Will And The Jolly Hangman

Richard Thompson and Dave Mattacks reunite with their old Fairport Convention on this new live take on Poor Will And The Jolly Hangman.

They join Simon Nicholl, Dave Pegg and Chris Leslie from the current line up of the band, recorded at last year's Cropredy Festival and taken from the band's new live album What We Did On Our Saturday, which in time honoured tradition saw the band reunte with many past members.

"The totality of the performance at Cropredy in August 2017, with the band playing tribute to itself from the strong base of the existing membership speaks for itself - but this recreation of a classic rarity from forty-eight years earlier sums it up best for me," Simon Nicholl tells Prog. "I’m so proud of what we continue to achieve together and individually".