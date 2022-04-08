Clannad team up with Journey's Steve Perry for new version of White Fool – stream it here!

Clannad have revisited their 2020 double anthology, In A Lifetime, with nine immersive new mixes exclusively available via digital platforms. A reworking of White Fool – originally from 1988's Sirius and sung by Pól Brennan – now includes guest vocals from Journey's Steve Perry as well as new instrumentation and vocal parts from Moya Brennan. Scroll down to hear the updated version.

In A Lifetime (The Immersive Collection) – out now via BMG – also includes a powerful new mix of the band's 1985 single, In A Lifetime, featuring U2's Bono, as well as the newly recorded A Celtic Dream and their cover of Sandy Denny's Who Knows Where The Time Goes. Both new tracks have been reworked by Trevor Horn in 360 Reality Audio.

“The last songs have an expansive sound to start with so they’re just exploding in the room," says Pól Brennan. "I think the fans are going to love this”.

Clannad are currently on their rescheduled farewell tour, which continues until the end of 2022.



Buy the latest issue of Prog Magazine (opens in new tab).

In A Lifetime (The Immersive Collection) tracklist:

1. In A Lifetime (feat. Bono)

2. White Fool - Reimagined (feat. Steve Perry)

3. Theme From Harry’s Game

4. A Celtic Dream

5. Blackstairs

6. Robin (The Hooded Man)

7. Who Knows (Where The Time Goes)

8. In A Lifetime (feat. Denise Chaila)

9. Journey’s End