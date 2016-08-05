Citizen Cain confirm split

Citizen Cain mainman Stewart Bell has confirmed that the band have split indefinitely.

Bell and former bandmate Cyrus have been busy working on their respective solo careers and Bell says they took the decision to put Citizen Cain to bed to avoid being repetitive.

The band revealed their split earlier this week and Bell has given Prog a further, exclusive, insight into their decision.

The Edinburgh-based band’s last album was 2012’s Skies Darken. Bell is in the process of finalising release details for his The Antechamber Of Being Part Two album, while Cyrus hopes his debut solo effort Black Moth The Honeybee will be issued in 2017.

Bell tells Prog: “Cyrus and myself are thoroughly enjoying working on our own projects so we can safely say – Citizen Cain is over.

“We’ve had two, three years to find our feet with our solo projects and can now say that we wont be going back.

“We’ve both found a new lease of life in our musical endeavours through doing our solo stuff. As I said, Citizen Cain was in danger of becoming repetitive and it was becoming a struggle to progress and move forward with the same old formula.

“I appreciate that many fans would have liked us to continue releasing albums in the same vein as before but that was never our style.”

The band’s earlier statement, penned by Bell, read: “It has recently come to my attention that there was never an official announcement regarding the end of Citizen Cain as a band.

“After the release of our last album Skies Darken in 2012 the possibility that this would be our final work together was hinted at in interviews. At that time Cyrus felt he had said everything he had wanted to say with Citizen Cain and we both had plans for solo projects but it was during the following months that we reached a final decision.

“The 10-year gap between our last two albums was indicative of the struggle involved in continuing to write the same type of material for all those years and we both felt that to go on as a band we would be in danger of repeating ourselves.”

The Antechamber Of Being Part Two is the subject of an Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign.

